High Point police cruiser

HIGH POINT — A High Point school is on lockdown for a police situation outside the school. 

Triangle Lake Montessori Elementary School went into lockdown just before 11 a.m. Friday, Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers said.

"The situation is outside the school," Silvers said. "The kids are fine. There's nothing going on inside the school."

WGHP is reporting that a shooting suspects has barricaded himself inside a home in the 2500 block of Triangle Lake Road in Greensboro. 

High Point Police spokesman Lt. Curtis Cheeks could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Because this is a lockdown, Silvers said, parents can not pick up students from the school. He said parents have been notified. 

Contact Danielle Battaglia at 336-373-4476 and follow @dbattagliaNR on Twitter.​

