HIGH POINT— A woman police say was involved in a May 20 High Point residential robbery and kidnapping was arrested in Atlanta.
A male victim was reportedly assaulted with a shotgun and pepper spray, led to his wine cellar and tied up, police said in a news release. The suspects stole cash and a Rolex watch before fleeing, and the victim untied himself and called police, the release said.
Makala McCray Lytton, 21, of Spencer was inside an Emerywood Drive residence with the male victim when two additional suspects entered the home, police said.
Lytton was located in Atlanta on May 28, according to the news release. She was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department US Marshal's Violent Fugitive Task Force on a fugitive from justice warrant. Police said the Rolex watch was recovered from a jewelry store in Atlanta.
Lytton was held in custody until she was extradited to High Point on June 10. Lytonn, charged with kidnapping and robbery with a firearm, is no longer in custody at the Guilford County Jail.
The additional suspects involved in the robbery have not been identified, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
