HIGH POINT — One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting late Thursday night.

Around 11:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Habersham Road and Kroll Lane after receiving a call that someone had been shot, a police news release stated. When officers arrived in the area they found a 23-year-old High Point man in the 700-block of Habersham Road suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the buttocks and thigh.

Officers continued to search the area for other persons involved in the incident and found a second victim identified as Ja’Kirius H. Staton, 25, also of High Point, seated in the driver's seat of a silver sedan in the 600-block of Habersham Roadd suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers removed Staton from the vehicle and immediately began life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived. He was transported to High Point Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police continued to search the area and around 1:30 a.m. found a 19-year-old man related to the incident hiding behind a shed in a nearby backyard with minor scrapes.

High Point Police detectives are still conducting an active investigation into this incident.

