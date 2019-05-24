HIGH POINT — Police have identified the victim from this morning's shooting as a 23-year-old Greensboro man.
Officers responding to a shots fired call about 2 a.m. Thursday found Cameron N. Owens in a vehicle in the 200 block of Druid Street, police said in a news release.
Police said they will release no information about suspects or the investigation at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Buben at 336-887-7867 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
