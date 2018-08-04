HIGH POINT — Agencies across the country are looking at how the police department here curbed repeated domestic violence offenses by taking a hard line with suspects.
Police departments as close as neighboring Lexington and as far as Orlando, Fla., are among a handful of agencies that have adopted or inquired about High Point’s tactics in stopping domestic violence.
The program, which offers the usual and additional support for victims, also focuses on letting first-time offenders know that law enforcement and the community are watching as well as seeking swift punishment for the most violent offenders. The program targets offenders involved in intimate partner domestic abuse.
The department has used a similar “focused deterrence” program with chronic violent offenders.
The rate of recidivism — committing another offense — for the domestic violence program is about 17 percent, said Capt. Tim Ellenberger with High Point police.
By comparison, the typical rate is 20 percent to 34 percent, according to a 2014 report by police and UNCG that looked at the first two years after the program expanded in 2012.
Police started in 2009 with targeting the city’s most violent domestic violence offenders, Ellenberger said. The “Offender Focused Domestic Violence Initiative” that launched in 2012 added first-time offenders as an effort to stop behavior earlier “before the secrecy of offending entrenches and violence escalates,” according to the report.
The program has put almost 3,500 offenders on notice in the past six years, Ellenberger said.
“It’s not perfect, but it’s darn sure better than what we’ve tried in the past,” he said. “Currently, only about 17 percent of notified offenders commit a new offense.”
Offenders who end up in the program risk being prosecuted even if the victim doesn’t want to press charges, something no other agency in Guilford County pushes.
The program focuses on six key points:
- Protect women from the most dangerous abusers.
- Address the abusers (both by written communication and face-to-face meetings with law enforcement and community partners).
- Focus on deterrence and outreach to abusers.
- Have abusers learn from other offender experiences (including swift punishment for most violent abusers).
- Get the abusers to take advantage of the opportunities offered through the initiative.
- Prevent putting women at additional risk.
Ruth Glenn, president and CEO of the Colorado-based nonprofit National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, has lauded the program and wants more police departments to adopt the tactics.
Every year, more than 12 million people become a victim of domestic violence, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The ebbs and flows of the High Point program show that it’s not perfect.
According to High Point police statistics, the initiative identified 354 domestic violence abusers in 2012. In 2016, the program saw its highest number of offenders with 720. Through June 27 this year, the initiative identified 297 offenders, according to the statistics.
“It’s more successful than anything we’ve ever done to address intimate partner violence,” Ellenberger said. “But, if you’re a victim of intimate partner violence today, then this strategy isn’t worth a darn from your perspective.
“So, while it is successful and gets national attention, it’s all relative,” he continued. “There is still work to be done and it’s not perfect.”
Someone with two or more prior convictions for assault in High Point can be prosecuted for habitual misdemeanor assault, which increases the severity of the offense from a Class A1 misdemeanor to a Class H felony leading to a harsher sentence, said Howard Neumann, chief assistant district attorney for Guilford County.
“We do have the ability to take a case to trial even if the victim is less than cooperative, provided we have sufficient evidence from other sources to establish guilt,” he said.
Lexington police started using High Point’s program in 2014 after averaging about 1,500 domestic violence calls a year.
With the initiative in place, the department makes about 20 domestic violence arrests a month, said Lt. Melissa Carter with Lexington police.
She said the department uses an enhanced tracking method with each call in hopes of having an early intervention to prevent serious harm or death.
Not only does the initiative follow the victim through the investigation, the officers also follow up on the offender to make sure they realize the severity of the incident and are held accountable for their actions.
Carter said the hope is the efforts will reduce assaults and injuries and, ultimately, deaths.
“Intimate partner calls are tracked and options and referrals offered to the victim to try to break the cycle of violence for the victims and children,” she said.
Lexington police recently received a grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission and have been able to hire a police victim assistant, Carter said. The assistant was needed to have more interaction with victims of domestic violence, she said.
High Point hasn’t received any additional funding to operate its program, Ellenberger said, but has received calls from other agencies and domestic organizations for advice on how to start the program in other areas around the country.
Glenn has invited High Point police officers to her organization’s national conference in September to give a workshop on how their program works.
She said she hopes those attending the Rhode Island conference will learn from the High Point officers and start similar programs in their jurisdictions.
Survivors often feel they’re the only ones who are holding the offenders accountable, Glenn said. High Point’s program changes that.
“I do believe once you have someone in the program, they know that everyone in that community is holding them accountable,” she said.