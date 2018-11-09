HIGH POINT — Two suspects were arrested and police are looking for another one who is considered armed and dangerous in connection to a Thursday night robbery at a KFC.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the restaurant at 1711 N. Main St. in regards to an armed robbery in progress, a police news release stated. They were told that two masked men had entered and robbed the business at gunpoint. As they were leaving, one of the suspects fired a gun at a witness outside the business.
Officers arrived in time to see a suspect vehicle leaving the scene. A vehicle chase began that ended with the suspect vehicle crashing at Eastchester and Interstate 74. Three subjects ran from the vehicle after the crash. Two masks, two pair of gloves and a handgun were recovered from the vehicle.
A police K-9 tracked and captured two of the suspects. The two arrested are a juvenile and 19-year-old Kenneth Wayne Troxler of Greensboro.
Troxler was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, and an unrelated warrant. He was placed in the Guilford Countyn jail with bail set at $51,000.
The juvenile was placed in the custody of the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police are still searching for Emerson Lee Jones, 27, also of Greensboro. Jones has outstanding warrants for arrest on robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and assault by pointing a gun charges.
Anyone with information on Jones is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000, or text ‘cashtips’ and a tip to 274637.