HIGH POINT — Two men face charges they concealed the death of another man who was carried from an apartment and left in a stairway last month.
Officers found no signs of trauma on Joel Thomas Shaw's body when they found him in the stairway of an apartment complex at 701 S. Elm St. on May 30, police said in a news release. His cause of death remains under investigation. Police did not release any other information about Shaw.
While looking into Shaw's death, police found video at the apartment complex that they said shows a man carrying Shaw from Apartment 501 into the stairway and another man cleaning up the area.
Police said the apartment belongs to Bryant Hairston, 52, of High Point.
Police said the video shows Tony A. Rivera, 19, of Westfield, carrying Shaw out of the apartment, followed by Hairston and another unidentified person.
On June 1, officers searched the apartment and seized 3.36 grams of suspected heroin, 19.68 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, clothing, computers, cameras and cellphones, police said in the release.
Rivera was arrested there and charged with concealment of death and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, police said. He received a $5,000 bail.
Hairston was arrested on June 9 and charged with concealment of death, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. His bail was set at $25,000.
Both are in the Guilford County jail in High Point.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
