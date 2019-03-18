THOMASVILLE — A driver and passenger were arrested Saturday after the vehicle fled a driver's license checkpoint in Davidson County.
Jhovani Hernandez Roman, 18, and Elizabeth Alanis Cortez, 17, both of 903 Fairview St. in High Point, are both charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roman is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, flee to elude arrest, aggressive driving, driving left of center, failure to heed light or siren and failure to stop at a duly erected stop sign.
The pair were charged as part of a Davidson County Sheriff's Office license checkpoint for the Governor's Highway Safety Program's St. Patrick's Day Campaign.
The checkpoint was at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Midway School Road, the sheriff's office said.
While the checkpoint was being conducted, a Toyota Scion TC drove into the intersection without following directions given by deputies, the sheriff's office said. The driver is accused of accelerating through the checkpoint and nearly hitting a deputy.
A deputy followed the Toyota, which fled the checkpoint at speeds of more than 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, the sheriff's office said. After about five miles, the driver stopped the car on West Lexington Avenue Extension near North Mohawk Drive.
The driver of the vehicle, Roman, was jailed with bail set at $50,000. The passenger, Cortez, was jailed with bail set at $5,000. The Toyota was seized under the "Run and Done" law, the sheriff's office said.