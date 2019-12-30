HIGH POINT — An officer tackled a 16-year-old suspect in a shooting incident and managed to pin the teen's hand, which was holding a loaded gun, according to a release from High Point police.
The incident occurred at 4:44 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to the 400 block of Cable Street after several 911 calls about gunfire in the area.
Officers were given a description of one of the suspects. A patrol officer responding to the call saw a young man who met the description fleeing the area. The officer asked the suspect, who was walking across University Parkway, to stop.
The suspect made a comment about the shooters and pointed in the opposite direction. He then began to run from the officer, who was able to tackle the teen a short distance away, according to the release.
The two struggled on the ground, and the teen pulled a silver handgun from his left pocket, police said. The officer was able to pin the teen's left hand to prevent the weapon from being used. Once a second officer arrived, the teen let go of the gun, and the officers arrested him without additional force, according to the release.
A second loaded handgun was found in the teen’s pants pocket, police said.
Authorities later determined the teen was from Thomasville and both of the guns were stolen.
The 16-year-old has been charged on juvenile petitions with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer; possession of a stolen firearm; carrying a concealed gun; possession of a handgun by a minor; resist, delay, obstruct a public officer; and discharging a firearm in the city limits, according to the release. He was placed in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro.
Neither the teen nor officer were identified in the release.
Multiple spent shell casings were located in the roadway in front of 409 Cable Street, along with several droplets of blood, police said. Two residents in the area had surveillance footage that captured two males fleeing Cable Street immediately after the shooting. One of the males had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his left arm/shoulder area, judging from the amount of blood on his clothing, according to the release.
Police were unable to locate the victim. Area hospitals were notified, but police did not receive any calls that a gunshot victim arrived. The shooting was not captured on surveillance video.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
