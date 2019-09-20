Isaiah E. Rorie

Rorie

 HPPD

HIGH POINT — Police say a High Point man wanted in a deadly shooting Monday should be considered armed and dangerous.

Isaiah E. Rorie, 24, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Deanthony J. Little, of High Point, who was found shot in the head in the roadway in the area of Brentwood Street and Nathan Hunt Drive on Monday night, according to a police news release.

In addition, Rorie is wanted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in the shootings of Khasi L. Gladden, 17, and Kameron L. Turner, 20, both also of High Point, on the same night.

Rorie is approximately 6 feet tall and approximately 240 pounds. Anyone with information about his location should call 911 immediately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers or using the P3 mobile application.

Police said the three victims were in a vehicle Monday night. At some point, they were side by side with annother vehicle and a verbal exchange happened. After that, occupants of both vehicles exchanged gunfire.

When the victims discovered that Little had been shot, they removed his body from the vehicle and left him in the roadway where he was later found by police.

Detectives said this was not a random incident, and that the occupants of both vehicles had previous contact with each other that likely led to the shooting.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments