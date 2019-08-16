HIGH POINT — A 19-year-old High Point man is wanted in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that injured a woman.
At 4:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 304-2H Ardale Drive, according to ta police news release. Prior to their arrival, a callers advised that a female had been shot in the leg and she was "hurt badly."
A caller described the suspect vehicle as a possible silver or gold pickup truck.
The intital responding officer found the victim, a 29-year-old woman, sitting on the steps in front of the apartment building they were called to. She was bleeding heavily from the wound that was on the inside part of her right leg. The officer applied a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding. She was unable to give any information about the shooting because of her condition.
She was transported by EMS to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro where she was stabilized. She refused to answer questions about the shooting.
Officers checked the apartment which was where the shooting took place. Police were able to determine that shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and identified Brandon D. Peat as the suspect. Police said there was a lack of cooperation from persons present at that scene.
After leaving the apartment, an officer found the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Wise Avenue. Police had gathered enough evidence to obtain arrest warrants for Peat for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.