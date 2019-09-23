HIGH POINT — Officers responding to a shooting Monday morning found a man with six gunshot wounds, according to a news release from High Point police.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Park Street. They found the injured 33-year-old High Point man on the front porch of a residence at 713 Park St. with gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and back, according to the release. He was taken to an area hospital and his injuries were not considered live-threatening.
A 31-one-year-old High Point man also was a target in the shooting, police said, but was not injured.
After a preliminary investigation, police obtained arrest warrants for Demetrius L. Gainey Jr., 19, and Myron R. Reynolds, 19, both of High Point. Gainey and Reynolds are wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill and attempted assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Both men should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.
Anyone with information about their location is asked to call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or by using the P3 mobile application.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Knight at 336-887-7864 or Crime Stoppers.
