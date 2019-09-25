HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a third killing in more than a week.
Around 8:39 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to a shots-fired report in which at least 10 shots were fired at 1208 Filbert Place, according to a police news release. Dispatcher was told that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
One of the calls received was from the victim of the shooting who told dispatchers he had been shot in the chest. Officers arrived and found 31-year-old William L Mcinnis III, of High Point, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began to render aid until medical personnel arrived.
Mcinnis was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he later died from his injuries.
The initial investigation indicates that prior to the shooting there was a brief conversation between the victim and the suspect.
Police detectives are still conducting an active investigation into this incident. No suspect information is being released at this time, police said.
This is the 13th homicide in High Point this year and the third since Sept. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.