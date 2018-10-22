HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting outside of a bar Saturday morning.
Bobby Lamont Wall Jr., 33, was arrested around 1 p.m. on Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on outstanding warrants in connection to the death of Derrick D. Byers, 34, and the shooting of 31-year-old Quentin J. Brown, both also of High Point, according to a police news release.
Around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Sidelines Bar & Grill, at 309 W. Fairfield Road, in reference to a shooting. Officers encountered a large crowd and found the two shooting victims. Additional officers were called in as police said the crowd was interfering with the initial officers trying to aid the victims.
Because of the crowd, Byers had to be removed from the scene because EMS were not able to assess his condition. He was taken by ambulance to the Walmart parking lot across the street where he was pronounced dead.
Brown was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro with multiple gunshot wounds.
During the initial stages of the investigation, officers learned that a vehicle involved in the shooting had been driven to a residence on Gavin Drive. Officers responded to that residence and found the vehicle, as well as, evidence related to the crime.
Investigating detectives established probable cause to obtain warrants for Wall on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Wall was arrested without incident at a residence in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue. He is currently confined to the Guilford County Jail in High Point without bail.