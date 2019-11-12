HIGH POINT — One High Point man is in the Guilford County jail and another is wanted in connection with a robbery and a vehicle chase Monday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., officers were sent to an area in the 800 block of Circle Drive after receiving information that an armed robbery had just happened, a police news release stated. The victim told police that their vehicle had been taken at gunpoint.
Around 5 p.m., an officer observed the stolen vehicle being driven in the area of RC Baldwin Avenue and Woodbury Street. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver did not stop and officers began a vehicle pursuit.
When the stolen vehicle reached the 1300 block of Furlough Avenue, all occupants fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers were able to chase and arrest the back-seat passenger identified as 19-year-old Ardshad Malik-Montan Tomlin after a brief foot pursuit.
The other two occupants of the vehicle were not located during a search of the area, however, the pursuing officer was able to identify the driver as 22-year-old Jamez A Jones.
Tomlin was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle; and resist, delay and obstruct a police officer. His bail was set at $1,500.
Warrants for arrest were obtained for Jones for robbery; felony flee to elude arrest, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle; and resist, delay and obstruct a police officer.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers or using the P3 mobile application.
