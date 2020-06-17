generic lights.jpg

HIGH POINT – A 51-year-old man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night, High Point Police said in a news release.

Police were called to the area of Denny Street and Richardson Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found Trevor Anthony Richburg, who was hospitalized in stable condition, the news release said.

Information about a suspect is limited and is not being released at this time, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

