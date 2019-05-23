GREENSBORO — A High Point man died Tuesday night from injuries sustained by hanging himself in the Guilford County jail.
Detention staff found 32-year-old Joseph William Martin hanging at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in his private jail cell in the general population, the sheriff's office said.
Guilford County sheriff's spokesman Max Benbassat said detention and medical staff immediately provided first aid before taking him to Moses Cone Hospital where he remained until his death at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Benbassat said detention staff notified Martin's family of his injuries.
Benbassat said the jail staff had completed all security rounds during the time frame in accordance with state law.
The sheriff's office is conducting an investigation and will file a report with the state, Benbassat said.
Martin had been at the Guilford County jail in High Point under a $75,000 bail since 2:45 a.m. May 17. Benbassat said Martin showed no signs of suicidal intent when he was screened by detention and medical staff.
According to a High Point Police Department incident report, Martin was accused of obtaining property by false pretense, credit card fraud and felony conspiracy.
Police responded on May 16 to the Courtyard by Marriot at 1000 Mall Loop Road in High Point after someone found a potential customer's backpack on the property. The backpack contained personal information, including credit card numbers, of multiple people.
The report said during the investigation officers learned that three people had attempted to use the credit card information to rent a room.
Police also charged Martin with posession of controlled substances with intent to manufacture a schedule IV narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia.