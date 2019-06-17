Updated at 3:03 p.m. Monday
HIGH POINT — A High Point man faces charges in the Sunday killing of his mother.
Kasean Williams, 26, faces a second-degree murder and concealment of death of 43-year-old Niekia Williams, a news release from the High Point Police Department stated.
Police said during their investigation they learned that Niekia Williams was shot by her son during a disturbance inside the apartment.
Police responded at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to a call from a male stating he found his aunt dead at an apartment at 1457-A West Ave. The man told police he thought his aunt had been shot.
Police arrived at the home and found it filled with smoke due to food burning on the stove.
Kesean Williams is still being processed at the magistrate's office where his bail and court date will be set.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Blackman at 336-887-7834 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.