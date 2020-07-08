GREENSBORO — Police charged a High Point man today in the July 1 shooting death of a 32-year-old Greensboro man on Spring Garden Street.
Tommie Javon Moore III, 24, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, police said in a news release.
Greensboro police said the department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team made the arrest with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation and the High Point Police Department.
Police said they are continuing to investigate.
Nathaniel Pace II, 32, was one of two wounded men officers found about 1:45 a.m. July 1 on Spring Garden Street near Warren Street. Police said Pace died later that afternoon, while the second victim was critically injured.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
