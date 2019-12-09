HIGH POINT — Three people face drug charges after police said they found Friday what they believe to be 56 grams of heroin, .5 grams of heroin/fentanyl and 3.7 grams of marijuana following a traffic stop.
Brittany L. Jones, 31; Anthony O. Lloyd, 24; and William Taylor, 24; all of High Point face charges, a High Point Police news release said.
Jones is charged with possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lloyd is charged with possession of marijuana and driving while license is revoked.
Taylor is charged with possession of stolen goods, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Friday at 631 Dogwood Circle.
Police said the heroin/fentanyl was seized from the vehicle and police learned the occupants lived at the address where they were stopped. Police then searched their residence and found paraphernalia and marijuana.
Police said they then developed probable cause to search 623 Dogwood Circle, where they seized 56 grams of heroin, $670 and a firearm was seized.
All three suspects are being held in the Guilford County jail.
Jones and Taylor are being held under an $8,000 unsecured bail and Lloyd is held under a $1,000 unsecured bail and
