standoff

Police, firefighters and medical crews mass on Kernersville Road on Friday afternoon.

 By Andrew Dye Winston-Salem Journal

Police officers, a SWAT team, along with firefighters and emergency medical crews have gathered on Kernersville Road near Oak Grove Church and Old Winston roads in Winston-Salem.

WGHP/Fox 8 reports a man has barricaded himself inside a nearby house and threatened to shoot officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Recommended for you

Load comments