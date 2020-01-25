An 18-year-old shot and seriously injured another, younger boy outside of a clothing store at Hanes Mall on Friday night, according to court documents and the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Isaac Banos-Salazar, 18, of Barney Avenue, opened fire with a Taurus 9mm handgun about 8:37 p.m. while standing outside the Forever 21 clothing store at the mall, according to police and court documents.
Banos-Salazar fired multiple rounds at Martin Quiterio Avila, seriously injuring him, according to a warrant for Salazar’s arrest. Police have not released Avila’s age, although he is referred to as a juvenile.
Officers found Avila lying on the sidewalk outside J.C. Penney’s, police said. Forsyth County EMS took Avila to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Avila and Banos-Salazar know each other. On Friday night, Winston-Salem police Lt. Vince Rega said the shooting wasn’t random.
The shooting shattered several windows at Forever 21, but no one inside the store was shot or injured, police said. The store opened for business Saturday despite the damage.
Officers began searching the area around Hanes Mall, and found Banos-Salazar in one of the mall parking lots, police said. Officers took Banos-Salazar into custody at 8:54 p.m. near the Dave & Busters restaurant.
Police said they found the Taurus handgun on Banos-Salazar when they arrested him.
Banos-Salazar is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, carrying a concealed gun and discharging a firearm in city limits. He is being held under a $50,000 secured bond, and is described as a “danger to others” in a court document explaining the conditions surrounding his bail amount.
Friday night’s shooting is the second high-profile incident of gun violence at Hanes Mall in the last five months. On Aug. 6, 2019, prosecutors say 23-year-old Robert Granato shot and killed 32-year-old Julius Sampson Jr. in the parking lot of a restaurant at the mall.
Granato is charged with first-degree murder and, as of Saturday night, is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with a $503,000 bond.
Avila is one of numerous juveniles injured in gun violence in the last several months.
In July, Alberto Rios Navarrette, 5, was shot and killed when a group of teens drove through his apartment complex, randomly shooting into homes. Police arrested four teens, all age 17 or younger, in connection to Navarrette’s killing.
In August, three teens were shot and injured at a mobile home park on Winston-Salem’s southside. Police arrested 18-year-old Eduardo Ozuna in connection to that shooting.
On Oct. 17, officers found 17-year-old Jumil Dewann Robertson lying on the side of Argonne Boulevard, dead from a gunshot wound. Police have charged four people with murder in connection to Robertson’s death, two of which are juveniles.
About two weeks later, on Oct. 29, Jayden Maurice Jamison, 16, was shot and killed at the intersection of Pittsburg Avenue and Burton Street in a botched robbery. Police arrested Zacchaeus Semaj Williams, 17, on charges of murder in Jamison’s death.
On Dec. 16, Olajuwon Nasir Tillman, 15, was found shot in the head near the intersection of Wright Street and Main Street. Tillman was shot during a fight with a group of teens from his high school, according to his family and police. There have been no arrests.
Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson called for an end to gun violence, especially among the city’s teens. Thompson’s department seized 900 guns in 2019, and is on pace to seize more in 2020, she said. Regardless of how many guns police seize, Thompson said it will take a widespread effort to end violence among teens.
Thompson said gangs are playing a large role in driving this violence, because they’re providing what children aren’t getting from home and in their communities.
“We’re the biggest gang in this town,” Thompson said about the police department. “We need to take charge at instilling hope in our children.”
