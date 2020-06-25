GREENSBORO — Police are investigating an aggravated assault after a gunshot wound victim drove himself to a Guilford County jail early this morning, according to a news release from Greensboro.
The man, who was not identified in the release, drove to the Greensboro jail shortly before 1 a.m. to report he had been shot on Interstate-40 near Randleman Road.
EMS was called and the man was taken to a local hospital, police said. They did not provide the victim's condition.
No suspect information was released and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.