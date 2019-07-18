Detectives are investigating a teenager's death as a homicide after an autopsy showed the victim died of at least one gunshot wound, authorities said Thursday.
The body of Eneas Bustos-Rojas, 18, was discovered in the woods behind an apartment complex Tuesday night, Winston-Salem police said. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Wednesday on Bustos-Rojas' body.
Police received a tip around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday that a body had been located at Skyline Village Apartments on Timlic Avenue. Investigators found the deceased man about 150 yards into the woods behind building No. 9.
Bustos-Rojas' body was not wrapped up or covered when police found it with the help of Triad Bloodhounds and a police dog, police said.
It was unclear how long the body had been there or what the circumstances were leading up to the death.
Two neighbors said that they heard four gunshots around 10 or 11 p.m. Monday.
Around noon Wednesday, Rojas' family and others gathered at an apartment building farther down Timlic Avenue.
Despite the language barrier, about 50 people linked hands to pray together in Spanish and English.
Bustos-Rojas' body was found a block away from where a Texas man was fatally shot last month.
A 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were charged in the June 17 shooting. Tevin Lamar Bonner, 28, of El Paso, Texas died a few days later.
Police have said they do not believe that the two incidents are connected.
Bustos-Rojas' death is the city's 14th homicide this year, as compared to 13 homicides that occurred in the Winston-Salem during the same period in 2018, police said.
Anyone with information about Bustos-Rojas' death can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.