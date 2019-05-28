GREENSBORO — A teary-eyed Superior Court judge rebuked a 21-year-old for killing a Western Guilford High School student before sentencing him Tuesday to at least 16 years in prison.
“These are our babies, and they’re gone,” said Judge Lora Cubbage. “There’s one that is buried and one that I have to put in a cage.”
Cubbage spoke moments after a defense attorney told her that a 27-year-old woman ordered Hajji DeQuan Johnson, a black male, to shoot two 16-year-old girls who tried to steal marijuana from her last year.
Cubbage also addressed Johnson’s co-defendant, Channay Erika Morehead, who was in the courtroom Tuesday.
“Don’t you tell me another black life matters if it doesn’t matter to you,” Cubbage shouted.
Cubbage, who also is black, said she was tired of looking out and seeing people who looked like her in her courtroom.
“How dare you pick up and ruin a young man’s life,” Cubbage said, her voice rising and cracking. “We all know how impressionable we were when we were 19. As an adult you had a duty to protect young men and women.”
Cubbage’s outburst came during Johnson’s plea deal.
He admitted Tuesday to fatally shooting 16-year-old Sateria Zoe Fleming on March 26, 2018, outside apartments on Baker Avenue.
Prosecutors agreed to reduce Johnson’s first-degree murder charge to second-degree murder when he admitted guilt.
Johnson asked to speak before being sentenced.
“I’m so sorry,” he said. “I know there’s nothing I can say to stop the pain. I’m sorry.”
Johnson told Cubbage he would accept his consequences and promised to be a better man when he leaves prison. His tears made the rest of his words inaudible.
Cubbage sentenced Johnson to a minimum of 16 years in prison and promised to pray for both families.
“Young man, you be sorry, but come out a better person,” she said.
Before the sentencing, Chief Assistant District Attorney Steve Cole said Fleming and a friend planned to buy $100 worth of marijuana from Morehead then flee before paying.
Cole said Johnson told police he tried to shoot above the girls’ heads to scare them. He watched one of the girls fall to the ground but wasn’t sure where he hit her.
During Johnson’s interrogation he told police, “I didn’t mean to do it. I didn’t mean for it to happen like this.”
Johnson’s family told Cubbage on Tuesday that his actions did not match the man they know. They described him as a good, God-fearing man, who loved his family and had studied physical therapy at N.C. A&T.
Fleming’s father, stepfather and stepmother told the judge they weren’t excusing the teen’s behavior but said doing “something stupid” should not have cost her life.
Fleming’s father, Forrest Fleming, talked to Cubbage about his daughter’s dreams to model and join the Air Force.
All three family members talked about the pain they’re feeling. They said the trauma has hospitalized Fleming’s mother and left her younger siblings with questions her parents don’t know how to answer.
Forrest Fleming addressed Johnson: “You took her at 16 years old, a young innocent girl.”
