GREENSBORO — Deputies arrested one suspect and are searching for two more after a grocery store robbery and assault last week, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies responded to a reported robbery about 8 a.m. Thursday at the Food Lion at 4620 Woody Mill Road in Greensboro.
Property was stolen and a victim was assaulted by two suspects, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said the suspects fled the scene on foot and were picked up by a vehicle waiting nearby.
According to the news release, the victim did not require medical treatment.
Later in the day, the sheriff's office said one of the suspects, identified as Alan Michael Ritchwood, 20, was arrested on a charge of common law robbery. Ritchwood is at the Guilford County jail under a $15,000 secured bail.
The sheriff's office requests anyone with information to contact Detective Fleming at 336-641-5840 or to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.