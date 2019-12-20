Deputies are looking for a man accused of using credit cards stolen during multiple vehicle break-ins across Guilford County earlier this month.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday it received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins Dec. 16 in the 3600 block of Cooper's Farm Court and the 3600 and 4200 blocks of Brookhaven Court in the Forest Oaks area. An unsecured garage was also rummaged through and items were taken.
A man then used the stolen credit cards at stores in Greensboro, deputies said.
Two days later, more reports were filed of break-ins and larcenies in the 200 block of Forestdale Road and the 100 block of Knollwood Court in Jamestown. The same man again used credit cards stolen during the break-ins at Greensboro stores, deputies said.
In both cases, the man was seen driving a small, silver four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro-Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.