GREENSBORO — Guilford County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a burglary today at a Browns Summit home.

The sheriff's office said in a news release it is looking for 24-year-old Shiheem Williamson, who fled on foot after a burglary at a home in the 7600 block of Caber Road.

Deputies said Williamson is 5 foot 11 with a medium build. He has a goatee and dreadlocks and was last seen wearing pajama bottoms, a black hoodie and a partial face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3356.

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

