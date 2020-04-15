GREENSBORO — Guilford County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a burglary today at a Browns Summit home.
The sheriff's office said in a news release it is looking for 24-year-old Shiheem Williamson, who fled on foot after a burglary at a home in the 7600 block of Caber Road.
Deputies said Williamson is 5 foot 11 with a medium build. He has a goatee and dreadlocks and was last seen wearing pajama bottoms, a black hoodie and a partial face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3356.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.