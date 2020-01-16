This is the third year the nonprofit Southerners on New Ground is bailing mothers and other caretakers out of jail just in time for Mother’s Day. And, for the first time, the Greensboro chapter is participating.

HOW BAIL WORKS

With bail, a person can be released on a secured or unsecured bond. For an unsecured bond, the defendant doesn’t have to pay anything up front but will owe the court money if they miss upcoming court dates.

For a secured bond, the defendant will be released from jail only upon paying the bond amount to the court.

Bail bondsmen will charge the defendant a fee, (North Carolina caps this fee at 15% of the bail amount), to pay the bond on the defendant’s behalf.

When the defendant arrives at a later court date, the court will return the money to the bail bondsman, who retains the defendant’s fee as profit. If someone is unable to pay for bail or unable to pay a bail bondsman’s fee, the state will jail them until their case is over or the bond is paid.

Source: Harvard Law Review; N.C. General Statutes