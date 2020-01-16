GREENSBORO — A change in policy means that fewer people who have been charged in Guilford County on minor, nonviolent crimes will have to spend time in jail before their court case is resolved, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District Superior Court.
Superior Court Judge John O. Craig and Chief District Court Judge Teresa H. Vincent announced the change Thursday in the release. However, defendants who have a history of failing to appear in court will still be given cash or secured bonds, meaning they will spend time in jail unless the money or property is put up and held by the court clerk until the case is concluded.
"The judges recognize that this unfairly impacts persons with limited or no means and burdens the county with incarcerating hundreds of inmates in a year's time awaiting trial on many cases for which they would not receive an active jail sentence even if they were convicted," the release states.
The move comes amid a growing movement among criminal justice groups to overhaul bail systems that critics say favor the wealthy and punish the poor, while clogging local jails with people yet to be convicted of a crime.
Cherizar Crippen, a spokesperson for an Atlanta-based nonprofit that advocates for low-income people, said the average bail amount in the United States takes about eight months of an average person’s income.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.