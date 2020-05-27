...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE WESTERN
PIEDMONT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ...
.THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM BERTHA WILL MOVE NORTHWESTWARD
ACROSS EASTERN AND NORTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA LATER TODAY AND INTO
WEST-CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA BY TONIGHT. THIS SYSTEM WILL BRING
ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN AND ASSOCIATED FLASH FLOODING THREAT
TO WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE AREA.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, DAVIDSON, FORSYTH, GUILFORD,
MONTGOMERY, MOORE, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, SCOTLAND, AND STANLY.
* THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
* SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL SPREAD NORTHWARD INTO
CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA TODAY. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2
INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED. THIS
COMBINED WITH SATURATED SOILS FROM RECENT RAINS WILL LEAD TO
THE THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING.
* RAPID RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS FLOODING OF LOW-
LEVEL AREAS, MAY OCCUR, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD
FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Sgt. R.B. Todd (right) helps Tahmir Hughey, 6, make a bubble during Greensboro's National Night Out in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Department plans to partake in National Night Out this August, though the event might look different than in past years.
In a news release, the police department encouraged community leaders to register to participate locally in the nationwide program designed to promote neighborhood spirit and police-citizen partnerships.
This year, National Night Out will be held Aug. 4, which marks the 37th night out against crime.
The event, held at more than 150 Greensboro neighborhoods last year, gives residents and emergency personnel including police officers and firefighters a chance to get to know each other. Neighborhoods often put together cookouts and games for the children to play.
What neighborhoods are able to do during the event will depend on what restrictions are in place when August arrives, said Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.
"Unfortunately, it's a little early to tell at this point," Glenn said Wednesday, "but the natural assumption is that people will have smaller gatherings and groups."
Glenn said they typically have four or five large gathering sites and smaller neighborhood groups. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they'll have to wait and see what the landscape looks like closer to the time of the event before deciding what the gatherings will look like.
Last year, more than 150 neighborhoods participated throughout Greensboro and Guilford County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.