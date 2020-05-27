Greensboro's National Night Out (copy) (copy)

Sgt. R.B. Todd (right) helps Tahmir Hughey, 6, make a bubble during Greensboro's National Night Out in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Department plans to partake in National Night Out this August, though the event might look different than in past years.

In a news release, the police department encouraged community leaders to register to participate locally in the nationwide program designed to promote neighborhood spirit and police-citizen partnerships.

This year, National Night Out will be held Aug. 4, which marks the 37th night out against crime. 

The event, held at more than 150 Greensboro neighborhoods last year, gives residents and emergency personnel including police officers and firefighters a chance to get to know each other. Neighborhoods often put together cookouts and games for the children to play. 

What neighborhoods are able to do during the event will depend on what restrictions are in place when August arrives, said Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn. 

"Unfortunately, it's a little early to tell at this point," Glenn said Wednesday, "but the natural assumption is that people will have smaller gatherings and groups."

Glenn said they typically have four or five large gathering sites and smaller neighborhood groups. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they'll have to wait and see what the landscape looks like closer to the time of the event before deciding what the gatherings will look like. 

Last year, more than 150 neighborhoods participated throughout Greensboro and Guilford County. 

The event is open to any neighborhood. To register, sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/nno2020 or contact your community resource officer. (Find your community's officer at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ourcommunities.) 

Registration deadline is July 28.

For more information about Greensboro's National Night Out program, contact the Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636 or communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476.

