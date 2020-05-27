GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Department plans to partake in National Night Out this August, though the event might look different than in past years.
In a news release, the police department encouraged community leaders to register their participation with the Greensboro Police Department for the nation-wide program designed to promote neighborhood spirit and police-citizen partnerships.
Tuesday, Aug. 4, will mark America’s 37th night out against crime. NNO is a cohesive effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
According to the police department's Public Information Officer Ron Glenn, what neighborhoods are able to do during NNO will depend on what restrictions are in place when August arrives.
"Unfortunately it's a little early to tell at this point," said Glenn, "but the natural assumption is that people will have smaller gatherings and groups."
In past years, Glenn said they typically have four or five large gathering sites and smaller neighborhood groups, but this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they'll have to wait and see what the landscape looks like closer to the time of NNO before deciding what the gatherings will look like.
Last year, more than 150 neighborhoods participated in NNO throughout Greensboro and Guilford County.
Any neighborhood can participate in NNO. To register for NNO, residents can sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/nno2020 or contact their Community Resource Officer. Communities are asked to register by Tuesday, July 28. Those who don't know who their CRO is can visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ourcommunities.
For more information about Greensboro's NNO program, contact the Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636 or communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov.
