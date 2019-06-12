GREENSBORO — Eight men, six from High Point and two from Greensboro, have been indicted on gun and drug violations in an effort to reduce repeat violent and gun-related crimes in High Point.

Matthew G.T. Martin, the U.S. Attorney for the the Middle District of North Carolina, announced the indictments Wednesday in a news release. Each of the eight men named in the grand jury indictments returned May 28 are charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. One of them was also charged with possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

Those indicted are:

• David Christopher Stallings, 33, of High Point;

• Jerry Douglas Jr., 33, of High Point;

• Crandall Ortais Ingram, 26, of High Point;

• Edwin Marquis Bates, 30, High Point;

• Eddie Bernard Bratton, 39, of Greensboro;

• Zytae Tyshawne Baskins, 24, of High Point;

• Nicholas Jermaine Robinson, 24, of Greensboro; and

• Rodney Demarius Hines, 26, of High Point.

Each man faces a maximum prison term of 10 years if convicted along with a $250,000 fine. 

In addition, Stallings faces 20 years if convicted on the oxycodone charge.

These indictments are the result of a coordinated effort among federal, state, and local law enforcement, the release states.

