A Guilford County man turned himself over to authorities after deputies say he beat a victim into unconsciousness.
According to a news release, Alamance County sheriff's deputies responded to the 7400 block of Chaseford Road in Liberty, a Guilford County address, on June 1. Deputies were investigating an assault that occurred in Alamance County on May 28 in the 7300 block of Jewel Road in Liberty.
The sheriff's office said deputies were told that a man beat a victim into unconsciousness. The victim was transported to the hospital. The victim suffered a concussion, a fractured nasal bone, facial laceration and spinal fracture, According to a warrant.
The sheriff's office did not report a motive for the assault.
Witnesses reportedly confirmed the incident and identified Billy Ray Mize, 46, of Liberty as the assailant.
The sheriff's office said a warrant for Mize's arrest was obtained Monday. The next day, Mize turned himself in at the sheriff's office.
Mize, charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, is in custody at the Alamance County Jail under a $3,000 secured bail.
