SUMMERFIELD — A Guilford County deputy lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an embankment on the way to stop a man from setting his house on fire Sunday morning, deputies say.
The deputy was responding to an emergency call at around 4:30 a.m. and lost control of his vehicle on Strawberry Road just north of U.S. Highway 150 in Summerfield, according to WGHP/FOX8.
The vehicle ended up in a wooded area and deputies say they consider it a total loss.
The deputy in the crash was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and was released with minor injuries.
David Eric Callup of Summerfield was arrested and charged with fraudulently setting fire to dwelling houses, according to FOX8.
He was given a $5,000 secured bond.
