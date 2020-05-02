GREENSBORO — One person was killed and a second injured in a shooting Friday night at a Guilford County mobile home park, the sheriff's office said.
Coreyon Southerland, 27, was found shot when deputies responded about 6:50 p.m. Friday to a report of a gun fired on Cascade Road in Woodlake Mobile Home Park in Greensboro, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Saturday in a news release.
Southerland was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
A second person, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.
Officials did not release a motive in the shootings or say if there are any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fleming at 336-641-5840 or to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.