NEW BERN — A Greensboro woman was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in prison for making fraudulent Medicaid claims in 2013 and 2014.
In addition, Renee Christine Borunda, 36, will also have to pay back more than $225,000 to the N.C. Medicaid program. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health fraud conspiracy and aggrevated identity theft, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of N.C.
Borunda managed a company that offered behavioral health services to Medicaid recipients in Wilson, the release states. In 2013 and 2014, she used one of the company’s therapist’s personal information to submit fraudulent electronic claims which were submitted from two different companies.
The claims falsely represented that the therapist had provided $225,339.08 worth of behavioral services to more than 200 different Medicaid recipients who lived in seven eastern N.C. counties and Guilford County. In fact, no services were rendered and the therapist was unaware that her information was being used to commit the fraud.
Once the sentence is complete, Borunda will be under three years supervised probation.