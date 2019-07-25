ASHEBORO — A Greensboro woman who was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County on a felony stolen vehicle and drug charges is now accused of having methamphetamine and heroin with her at the Randolph County Jail.
Around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, detention officers were completing the booking process for 27-year-old Brandy Leonard Hill, of 1825 Greensboro St. Ext., according to a sheriff's office news release.
Officers noticed Hill was trying to hide something in both hands. Officers learned that she had drugs in her possession.
Hill was charged additionally with felony possession of methamphetamine and heroin, as well as, felony possession of a controlled substance in a confinement facility. Bail for these new charges was set at $15,000 bringing her total amount to $40,500.
Hill was initially arrested at 8 p.m. on Tuesday after a sheriff's deputy responded to a business parking lot on Finch Farm Road in Trinity about a possible overdose.
When the deputy arrives, they found Hill and 33-year-old Denirious Marques Marsh, of the same address, with a vehicle that had a license tag reported stolen out of Greensboro. Marsh had initially given the deputy a false name.
Both were charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Hill was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.She also had an outstanding arrest order on a failure to appear for a misdemeanor larceny charge.
Marsh was also charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer. He also had an arrest order on a failure to appear for driving while license revoked-not impaired.
Marsh's bail was set at $26,000.