GREENSBORO — A fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon tied Greensboro's all-time record high number of homicides.
In 2017, 44 people died in violent crimes, marking the highest number of homicides Greensboro saw in a single year.
But a shooting Wednesday on South Holden Road brought 2019's killings to that same number.
"With it being at the number we are this year, it's probably going to get a lot of attention but we are continuing to work hard to solve these homicides and look at ways to address some of the violence that's going on," Glenn said. "It's a community issue and we're going to look for ways to involve the community to address the issue and that will be one of our top issues."
Glenn said he knows that his statement has been said in years past, including 2017, but added that until the community finds ways to address their problems without turning to violence the police will continue needing the community's help.
Few details about Wednesday's shooting have been released by police.
Officers responded at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of South Holden Road at Swan Street in reference to a gunshot wound call, police said.
Glenn said police investigators found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The victim died on South Holden Road.
The victim's name is not being released until family has been notified.
Glenn said officer's priority right now is finding the suspect who police said is believed to be driving a white sedan with tinted windows.
The investigation has closed South Holden Road between Patterson and West Florida streets.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.