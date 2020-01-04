Crime

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a man who robbed a shoe store Saturday evening.

Officers responded about 6:15 p.m. to the Shoe Department, 115 W. Elmsley Drive, for a report of a robbery, police said in a news release. Officers were told a man with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can be shared through the P3tips app or website.

