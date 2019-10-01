GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that sent a male victim to a local hospital.
At 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to a discharge of firearms, according to a police news release. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
This shooting happened less than six hours after another male was found injured in another shooting on East Market Street. That victim died from his injuries and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.