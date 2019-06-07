GREENSBORO — Daron Bennell Huitt's mother questioned how someone could kill her 31-year-old son on Valentine's Day.
Now, four months later, Greensboro police are reiterating that question to residents who live on the street where Huitt was fatally shot.
On Friday morning, police gathered in the rain on Winston Street, knocking on doors and asking neighbors what they had seen or heard about Huitt's shooting death.
"We want to let the community know we have not forgotten about this horrific incident but we do need additional information," said Deputy Chief James Hinson.
The morning of his death, Huitt made plans to meet his girlfriend at 8 a.m. to bring her chocolate cake, a card and flowers. His girlfriend, Shebby Allred said at the time she didn't know why he did not show up.
Police found Huitt's body at 9:46 a.m. in a yard in the 300 block of Winston Street.
His death brought dozens of family members to the street that Valentine's Day as police gathered evidence.
But Hinson said Friday, police need more.
"We're trying to get additional information and leads that our detectives can follow up on so that we can continue this investigation," Hinson said, "and hopefully find the individual that's going to be responsible for this incident so we can bring charges and make sure that they're held accountable for their actions."
Detective A.L Snyder told officers before the canvass that police know two men in hooded sweatshirts came in a four-door sedan from the far end of Winston Street near an industrial building, killed Huitt, and then continued on Winston Street to East Market Street where witnesses lost track of the car.
Police have not given a motive in the killing.
Hinson said he understands some community members fear retaliation when they speak. He said that during the canvass officers let witnesses know that everything they say is kept confidential.
Officers walked down Winston Street passing out flyers and information about Crime Stoppers and asking questions about Huitt's fatal shooting to anyone who was willing to talk.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said past canvasses have led to new information about killings.
Hinson said that the community's knowledge is very important to police.
"We know the community are the eyes and ears to what takes place on a daily basis," he said.