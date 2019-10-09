GREENSBORO — Police have released surveillance photos of two people suspected of robbing a grocery store.

At 1:28 a.m. on Oct. 2, officers responded to Firehouse Grocery at 547 S. Mendenhall St. in reference to a robbery, according to a police news release. 

Two male robbers entered the store. confronted the clerk and robbed the business. Police said one of the robbers assaulted a customer who can be seen lying on the floor in one of the photos. The customer was told by the robbers to lay down.

The robbers also took personal property from occupants of the business before fleeing the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips will remain anonymous.

