GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking for help with finding the person who struck and killed a 60-year-old Greensboro man on Sunday night.
At 10:34 p.m. on Sunday, Billy Joe Pope was walking across the intersection of East Cone Boulevard and Sands Drive when he was struck by a vehicle, according to a Greensboro police news release. The vehicle failed to stop and Pope died as a result of his injuries at the scene.
Detectives have determined that the suspect's vehicle is possibly a 1999-2002 model Chevrolet Silverado (unknown color) or a 2000-06 Chevrolet Tahoe (unknown color). The vehicle may have damage to the upper right headlight.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.