Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Police went to the 1600 block of 16th Street at 6:50 p.m. Sunday in reference to an aggravated assault and found a female victim with a gunshot wound, a news release stated. As the investigation continued, police learned about another gunshot victim who was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. Both people were in stable condition Sunday evening, the release stated.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional details were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
