GREENSBORO — Police say a person wanted in connection with a shooting this afternoon has fled the area after barricading himself inside a home with a 7-month-old.
The child was not injured, police said.
Police have not identified the suspect or the victim who was found shot in the street after officers responded about 2:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of East Side Drive for a disorderly subject call.
Three schools — Dudley High, Lincoln Academy and Bluford Elementary — were put on lockdown, but that was later lifted, police said.
