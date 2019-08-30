GREENSBORO — A body found Friday in the front yard of a home on Fairway Drive is now being investigated as a homicide.
Police found Jaylin Dontrell Harris, 18, of Greensboro, dead with at least one gunshot wound to his body.
Harris' death marks the city's 25th homicide in 2019.
Police responded at 6:45 a.m. to 2611 Fairway Drive in the Country Club Oaks neighborhood after residents called 911 to report the body.
Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said the call came only hours after two 911 calls reporting around midnight that shots has been fired in the area.
Glenn said officers went out to the neighborhood last night and spoke with several residents but found nothing.
This is the second death investigation police have responded to this week and the third homicide since last Friday.
On Thursday, officers located the body of 27-year-old Shawndale Ray Austin of Greensboro in the 3200 block of O. Henry Boulevard.
On Aug. 24, Christopher Babunga, 27, died after a shooting on Aug. 23 in the 3900 block of Hahns Lane.
The three deaths come just shy of two months without a fatal shooting in Greensboro.
