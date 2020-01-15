GREENSBORO - Police are investigating a string of four robberies in less than 24 hours at local businesses.
Police offered these details:
- 3:15 p.m. Tuesday:- Someone robbed La Bonita Market at 3112 Summit Ave. at gunpoint. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the arrest of Leandro Sanchez-Rocha, 44, of Greensboro. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and taken to the Guilford County Jail.
- 6:45 p.m. Tuesday: A masked man armed with a gun robbed La Monarca Michoacana Ice Cream Shop at 3729 Farmington Drive and ran away.
- 7:15 p.m. Tuesday: A man with a gun confronted employees of Family Dollar at 2115 W. Vandalia Road and robbed the business. He also stole a customer's car and drove off. Police found the car abandoned a short distance from the store.
- 4:46 a.m. today: Officers went to Great Stops on 5412 W. Market Street after a report of a robbery by two men.
"It's not common for us to have this many so close together," Ron Glenn, spokesman for the police department, said this morning. "Right now there is nothing to indicate they're connected. That will be part of the investigation."
No injuries were reported in any of the robberies, he said.
Anyone with information about any of the robberies is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips are completely anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.