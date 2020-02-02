GREENSBORO — Police are reporting two incidents of at least one masked man trying to rob businesses overnight.
The first attempt was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday at the Family Dollar at 1425 E. Cone Blvd. A man wearing a mask pulled on the locked door and attempted to enter it before running off, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
The second incident was reported shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday at the McDonald's at 5727 W. Gate City Blvd. A masked man attempted to force open the locked door, but left in a white sedan without success, according to a news release from police.
The investigation into both incidents is continuing and it is unknown if they are related.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.