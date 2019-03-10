GREENSBORO — Police officers investigating a domestic assault fired shots at the suspect's vehicle after the driver accelerated toward them, according to a release from the Greensboro Police Department.
At 3:34 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to an apartment at 3111 Darden Road in reference to a domestic related assault. They discovered one of the people involved set fire to the exterior door of the apartment and left the scene in a vehicle.
An alert was put out for the suspect's vehicle and another police unit located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect fled and the officer did not initiate a pursuit. At 4:41 p.m., the suspect, whom police did not name in the release, returned to the scene on Darden Road. Officers on foot attempted to stop the vehicle at which point the driver continued to accelerate towards the officers.
The two officers fired at the vehicle, causing it to crash. The suspect was not struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The officers involved, who were not named in the release, were not injured and will be placed on administrative duty pending an internal and criminal investigation.
