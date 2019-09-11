Greensboro police seal (generic)

Police Police Department symbol on a remote command post vehicle in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer resigned from the force last month after being charged with driving while impaired. 

Brenton Wright Douglas, of 2519 White Fence Way in High Point, faces the charge stemming from an incident on Aug. 23, according to police records. 

Police spokesman Ron Glenn said Douglas resigned on Aug. 28. 

According to an incident report, Douglas tried to turn into the Battleground North Apartments at 4048 Battleground Ave. through an exit gate. 

The report said he ended up running off the roadway, crashing into a curb and a white pole. Officers said the exit gate crashed into the driver's side of Douglas' vehicle. 

Douglas then tried to travel through the entrance gate after another vehicle entered and the gate closed on his vehicle, a police accident report stated.

The report stated that Douglas reported the incident about one hour after it happened.

